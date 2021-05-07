A suspicious fire destroyed a two-story private dwelling on the Yonker’s North End. After receiving numerous calls, some from blocks away, the first-due engine company arrived to a fully-involved house and low water pressure. Neighbors reported hearing explosions and then seeing the home involved in flames. A second alarm was requested and long stretches for water were required. Seventeen companies and 74 firefighters worked for four hours to extinguish the fire.

– Fire News photos by Michael Messar