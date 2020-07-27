Working Vacant Residence Fire

June 17, 2020

1407 Finley

Dispatched at 11:21 PM

First Unit on scene EG81 at 11:24 PM (Wayne Township Engine 81 was filling in at IFD Station 29 due to our heavy volume)

Single Story Ordinary Construction – heavy fire showing

9 IFD Units Dispatched

1Wayne Twp Unit Dispatched

2 Handlines – 2 Supply Lines

Fire Under Control at 11:40 PM

Utilities Secured

Incident Commander – Battalion Chief Dudley Taylor

Damage estimated at $75,000 – structure a total loss

IFD/IMPD Fire Investigations – Fire Under Investigation

No injuries

IEMS on Scene

IFD Rehab Support Unit on Scene (Fire Buffs)

Neighbors reported two men fighting in the front yard of the home as it was on fire. IMPD was on scene to mitigate the confrontation. Neighbors also told firefighters that the home was vacant but they believed was being used for illegal activity.

-Submitted by Rita Reith