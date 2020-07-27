Working Vacant Residence Fire
June 17, 2020
1407 Finley
Dispatched at 11:21 PM
First Unit on scene EG81 at 11:24 PM (Wayne Township Engine 81 was filling in at IFD Station 29 due to our heavy volume)
Single Story Ordinary Construction – heavy fire showing
9 IFD Units Dispatched
1Wayne Twp Unit Dispatched
2 Handlines – 2 Supply Lines
Fire Under Control at 11:40 PM
Utilities Secured
Incident Commander – Battalion Chief Dudley Taylor
Damage estimated at $75,000 – structure a total loss
IFD/IMPD Fire Investigations – Fire Under Investigation
No injuries
IEMS on Scene
IFD Rehab Support Unit on Scene (Fire Buffs)
Neighbors reported two men fighting in the front yard of the home as it was on fire. IMPD was on scene to mitigate the confrontation. Neighbors also told firefighters that the home was vacant but they believed was being used for illegal activity.
-Submitted by Rita Reith