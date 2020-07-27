Date: Wednesday June 17, 2020

Working Structure Fire with Exposures

1456 Central Ave

Dispatched as a detached garage and utility poles fire at 7:19 PM

Multiple calls report hearing an explosion and heavy fire at 7:22 PM

Thick Black smoke could be seen for miles

Marked working prior to arrival

First Unit on scene – EG07 at 7:23 PM

Heavy Fire and Smoke Showing

Multiple power lines down and on fire

Two Story Ordinary Construction – fully involved – partial collapse

15 IFD Units Dispatched

6 Handlines – 3 Supply Lines

Fire Under Control at 7:43 PM

Utilities Secured at 8:20 PM

Incident Commander – Battalion Chief Dudley Taylor

IFD/IMPD Fire Investigations – Fire Under Investigation

No injuries

IEMS on Scene

IMPD on Scene

IFD Rehab Support Unit on Scene (Fire Buffs)

Marion County Health dispatched for fuel run off into sewer

Garage sits behind home owned by Jeff Cummings (60) – has lived there since 2003

Mr. Cummings told firefighters that at the time of the fire, his garage contained a 2011 Mini Cooper Countryman, a 2020 Porsche Macan and a friend’s 2016 Honda Civic. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Reports of an “explosion” occurred about 2-3 minutes after the fire was initially reported. Crews on scene believe the sound came from tires or possibly a fuel tank on one of the vehicles. Mr. Cummings has no idea what could have caused the blaze. Extension of the fire occurred to the detached garages on either side of the main fire with some extension to the homeowners pergola and the rear eaves of his house.

-Submitted by Rita L Reith