Firefighters responded to a structure fire on East Main Street in Hegins, near Hegins Valley Fire Rescue Company 13’s station. Crews arrived to fire showing from the A and B sides of the structure on division 1. Fire was also pushing out the C side of the home on the first floor. Upon the initial attack it was found the fire had spread to the second floor, ultimately spreading to the attic. Multiple companies from Schuylkill County operated at the scene with additional crews waiting in the manpower staging area across the street. Despite quick arrival and an aggressive attack, the home sustained significant damage throughout. The cause was reported to have been a fire started in the area of a Christmas tree.

– Fire News photo by Seth Lasko