The Uniondale Fire Department was called to a house fire on Hawthorne Avenue just before 0300. Chief of Department Ashley arrived to fire showing from the basement. Lines were stretched and the fire was brought under control in about an hour. Mutual aid came from North Bellmore, Freeport and Hempstead; Roosevelt, South Hempstead and Westbury. – Fire News photos by Paul Mazza and K2MPhotography.com
