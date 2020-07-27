Indianapolis Fire Department
Wednesday June 17, 2020
Working Building Fire with Water Main Break
4341 Prospect
Commercial Laundry Facility
Dispatched at 00:28 AM (6-18-20)
First Unit on scene: EG20 00:30 AM
9 IFD Units Dispatched
Single story structure ordinary construction (170 x 175)
Light Smoke showing from multiple areas on the roof
2 Handlines – 2 Supply Lines
As crews charge hydrant on Prospect, a main underneath the street breaks and lifts the street about 16 inches. Heavy water flowing.
Citizen’s Energy dispatched to scene
Fire Under Control at 00:40 AM
Incident Command – Battalion Chief Howard StahlCause determined to be a metal barrel containing discarded items – smoldering
-Submitted by Rita Reith