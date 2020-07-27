Indianapolis Fire Department

Wednesday June 17, 2020

Working Building Fire with Water Main Break

4341 Prospect

Commercial Laundry Facility

Dispatched at 00:28 AM (6-18-20)

First Unit on scene: EG20 00:30 AM

9 IFD Units Dispatched

Single story structure ordinary construction (170 x 175)

Light Smoke showing from multiple areas on the roof

2 Handlines – 2 Supply Lines

As crews charge hydrant on Prospect, a main underneath the street breaks and lifts the street about 16 inches. Heavy water flowing.

Citizen’s Energy dispatched to scene

Fire Under Control at 00:40 AM

Incident Command – Battalion Chief Howard StahlCause determined to be a metal barrel containing discarded items – smoldering

-Submitted by Rita Reith