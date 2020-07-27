Indianapolis Fire Department

Date: Tuesday July 14, 2020

Working Apartment Fire

1203 Racquet Club N Dr

Pickwick Farms Apartments

Dispatched at 7:03 PM

Multiple calls from I465 to 911 reporting fire visible from the interstate

Marked working prior to arrival

First Unit on scene – EG04 at 7:07 PM

Heavy Fire Showing from first and second floor – through the roof – 2 apartments

Two Story Ordinary Construction

15 IFD Units Dispatched

4 Pike Township Fire Units Dispatched

3 Carmel Fire Department Units Dispatched

5 Handlines – 4 Supply Lines

Engine 4 reports water on the fire at 7:12 PM

Command Orders Defensive Ops only at 7:16 PM

Command orders Offensive Operations at 8:19 PM

Fire under control at 9:04 PM

Fire Out at 9:47 PM

Working smoke alarms

No injuries – Crews ordered to shed gear when possible and rehab often to combat high heat & humidity

Utilities Secured and shut off to entire building

Incident Commander – Battalion Chief Ronnie Anderson

IFD/IMPD Fire Investigations – Unattended Stove Top resulting in fire

IFD Rehab Support Unit on Scene (Fire Buffs)

IMPD on Scene

IEMS on Scene

Command Terminated at 10:45 PM

The fire originated on the lower level in Apartment #A. Only one of the two occupants was home when the fire broke out and he (41) evacuated. The other occupant – his mother told firefighters she left the apartment 5 minutes prior. The male occupant told firefighters he smelled smoke – saw fire on the stove and evacuated.

2 occupants live in the apartment above the fire apartment – #C. Only 1 occupant was home at the time and she evacuated OK.

All other occupants inside the structure evacuated OK

2 Apartments affected by heavy fire, water and smoke damage – dollar loss not available

6 Families Displaced – IFD Victims Assistance working with Red Cross for shelter

-Submitted by Rita L Reith, MPIO