Indianapolis Fire Department
Date: Tuesday July 14, 2020
Working Apartment Fire
1203 Racquet Club N Dr
Pickwick Farms Apartments
Dispatched at 7:03 PM
Multiple calls from I465 to 911 reporting fire visible from the interstate
Marked working prior to arrival
First Unit on scene – EG04 at 7:07 PM
Heavy Fire Showing from first and second floor – through the roof – 2 apartments
Two Story Ordinary Construction
15 IFD Units Dispatched
4 Pike Township Fire Units Dispatched
3 Carmel Fire Department Units Dispatched
5 Handlines – 4 Supply Lines
Engine 4 reports water on the fire at 7:12 PM
Command Orders Defensive Ops only at 7:16 PM
Command orders Offensive Operations at 8:19 PM
Fire under control at 9:04 PM
Fire Out at 9:47 PM
Working smoke alarms
No injuries – Crews ordered to shed gear when possible and rehab often to combat high heat & humidity
Utilities Secured and shut off to entire building
Incident Commander – Battalion Chief Ronnie Anderson
IFD/IMPD Fire Investigations – Unattended Stove Top resulting in fire
IFD Rehab Support Unit on Scene (Fire Buffs)
IMPD on Scene
IEMS on Scene
Command Terminated at 10:45 PM
The fire originated on the lower level in Apartment #A. Only one of the two occupants was home when the fire broke out and he (41) evacuated. The other occupant – his mother told firefighters she left the apartment 5 minutes prior. The male occupant told firefighters he smelled smoke – saw fire on the stove and evacuated.
2 occupants live in the apartment above the fire apartment – #C. Only 1 occupant was home at the time and she evacuated OK.
All other occupants inside the structure evacuated OK
2 Apartments affected by heavy fire, water and smoke damage – dollar loss not available
6 Families Displaced – IFD Victims Assistance working with Red Cross for shelter
-Submitted by Rita L Reith, MPIO