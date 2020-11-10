At about 0525, the Hicksville Fire Department responded to a house fire on Sutherland Road with a person reportedly trapped. First arriving units found fire on the first floor of a two-story home. As crews made entry, a 90-year-old woman was found unconscious on the first floor and was removed. The woman was taken to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow by Nassau County Police Ambulance and was expected to recover. Engine 933 had a long stretch to the house, as the house was set back behind another house. The engine crews stretched and operated two lines while the crews from Ladders 931 and 936 laddered, vented and continued to search. The fire was brought under control in about 45 minutes and mutual aid was provided by Plainview, Bethpage, Syosset and Jericho. Chief of Department Lewis was in charge.

– Fire News photos by Paul Mazza and AJDPhotoG