Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis Fire Department

Date: Monday July 12, 2021

Working Dive Rescue

34th and Shadeland Ave

Dispatched at 2:19 AM

First Unit on Scene – EG44 at 2:24 AM

9 IFD Units Dispatched – Including Tactical Dive Teams 7 & 14

IEMS on Scene

IMPD on Scene

Male Passenger (38) got out of vehicle on his own and was assisted by bystanders up the embankment – Transported in good condition to Eskenazi by IEMS Medic 10

Confirmed Car in the water – fully submerged at 2:26 AM

1 person confirmed in the water at 2:32 AM

IFD Diver in the water at 2:43 AM- IFD Diver at Vehicle at 2:50 AM – Vehicle located wheels down

Female Victim (driver – unknown age) Located at 2:51 AM – Victim out of the water at 2:54 AM – Transported to Methodist Hospital by IEMS Medic 44 at 2:59 – pronounced deceased

Search depth where car was located was between 6 feet and 7 feet.

Visibility was 3 feet.

Vehicle located about 50 feet from shore.

Vehicle, a Toyota Rav4 was headed southbound on Shadeland when it left the road, crossed the ditch and entered the pond. It submerged about 50 yards off Shadeland

Secondary search of the vehicle and surrounding area, proved all clear 3:22 AM

IFD hooked the car for removal from the water and towing by Garners.

Incident Command – IFD Battalion Chief Mark Culver

Command Terminated at 3:34 AM

It is unclear if the two people in the car were related or why the vehicle left the road. IMPD is investigating.

Credit: Rita L Reith, MPIO