On June 2, 2024, Wilmington Fire Department units, along with New Castle County EMS and St. Francis Hospital EMS, were dispatched to the Wilmington Amtrak Station on East Front Street for an elderly female who fell between a passenger train car and the station platform. Upon arrival, fire personnel were met by Amtrak Police who reported the incident. WFD members located the patient under the car and proceeded to set up extrication equipment to carefully remove her. The female was conscious and alert, and was removed by rescue personnel in approximately 15 minutes. After removal, the patient was turned over to EMS for transport to Christiana Trauma Center. The scene was turned over to Amtrak Police who investigated the incident. Approximately 20 fire and EMS personnel responded to the fire. The following units responded: Engine 1, Squad 4, Ladder 2, Ladder 1, Battalion Chief 2, Battalion Chief 1, St. Francis EMS, New Castle County EMS.

– Submitted by Robert Pryor