On June 28, 2024, the New Castle County Paramedics responded with the Wilmington Manor Fire Company and surrounding mutual aid companies to the area of South DuPont Highway and Quigley Boulevard, for the report of an MVA with entrapment and multiple patients. Arriving units found a collision involving a tractor trailer, SUV and compact car. The New Castle County Paramedics treated and transported three patients from the collision to a local trauma center on board ambulances from the Good Will Fire Company of New Castle, Minquadale Fire Company and the Wilmington Manor Fire Company.

– Submitted by Abigail Haas