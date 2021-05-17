When seconds matter, Pro-Tech 8 Vision Gloves are there for you. Our glow-in-the-dark bands

absorb light and clearly identify your location in all low-light to no-light conditions for hours. The reinforced eight-layer knuckle guard, water-resistant outer shell made of FR treated water buffalo hide and certified Porelle PTFE moisture barrier, to protect against chemical and viral threats, make this your go to glove in any situation.

