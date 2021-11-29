The Westhampton Beach Fire Department responded to an MVA at the intersection of Montauk Highway and Old Country Road. First Assistant Chief Darryl Schunk and Third Assistant Chief Jeff Wachenfeld reported the MVA was between a pickup and a sedan on the side of Montauk Highway. The sedan was on its side with a woman trapped. The department responded with two engines, a rescue truck and a fire police vehicle. Firefighters first stabilized the sedan and then proceeded to cut off the roof. The victim was extricated and transported to an area hospital by the Westhampton War Memorial Ambulance.

– Fire News photos courtesy of the Westhampton Beach FD