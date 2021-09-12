The Westhampton Beach Fire Department sadly announced that ex-Chief Shawn Ethier, Sr., answered his last alarm. Chief Ethier died unexpectedly at his home on June 23, 2021, from complications of a recent surgery. He was 58 years old.

Chief Ethier joined the department in June of 1989 and worked his way up the ranks, serving as a Lieutenant, Captain, Assistant Chief, and eventually Chief Engineer. He served in that position from 2004 to 2006. He also served as president of the Southampton Town Fire Chiefs’ Council.

He retired from the department in 2011. Shawn worked for Mulco Plumbing in Quogue for the past 15 years. A long-time motorcycle enthusiast, he served as president of the Red Knights Motorcycle Club.

He is survived by his wife Jean, his son Shawn Ethier, Jr., who is a U.S. Army Ranger and his wife Tiffany, a younger son Peter Ethier, a brother Steven Craig, and a sister Suzy McDonald. The family requested that any donations honoring Chief Ethier should be made to the Westhampton Beach Fire Department or the Long Island Burn Center.

– Fire News photos by John Neely