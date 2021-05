The Westbury Fire Department responded to a house fire on Hollow Court in Westbury. Firefighters arrived to a home fully engulfed in flames. All occupants were able to evacuate without injury. Mutual aid came from Hicksville, Jericho, Carle Place, East Meadow, Bethpage and Syosset. The Nassau County Police and Fire Marshal were called to the scene to investigate the cause.

– Fire News photos by Joseph C. Sperber, Paul Mazza and FirstOnScenePhotos.com