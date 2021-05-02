The Westbury Fire Department received an alarm at the Advanced Surface Finishing Company on Magnolia Avenue around 1600 on March 10, 2021. The fire was originally reported in a commercial oven with some extension into the roof area. Arriving units found the fire rapidly spreading throughout the roof area of the single-story, 200- x 200-foot building and immediately summoned mutual aid companies. Multiple handlines were stretched and at least four tower ladders were put into operation. It took firefighters more than two hours to bring the fire under control.

– Fire News photos by FirstOnScene Photos.com, Bryan Lopez, Joseph C. Sperber, AJDPhotoG, K2MPhotography .com and Paul Mazza