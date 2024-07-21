Junior Firefighter Camp | Extension | West Virginia University (wvu.edu)

The West Virginia University (WVU) Fire Service Extension hosted in annual Junior Fire Fighter Camp from June 15 through June 20, 2024, at the WV State Fire Academy Jackson’s Mill in Weston, WV. More than 150 young women and men, age 14 through 17, from West Virginia and a dozen other states attended this weeklong session. As fire and EMS organizations around the nation look for women and men interested in serving, WVU has a recipe for success that has been working for many years.

The women in the photo with the microphone speaking to the campers is Chief Tonya Hoover, the Deputy United States Fire Administrator.

The Junior Firefighter Camp provides classroom and practical training to further participants’ knowledge, skills, and abilities in firefighting and emergency operations for certification in NFPA 1001, Standard on Firefighter Professional Qualifications. Attendees gained insight and interest in becoming long term members of emergency services, increase awareness among youth about volunteering and supporting the fire and emergency services, provide departments with additional help in accomplishing non-firefighting or non-emergency tasks, develop leadership for America’s youth, who are tomorrow’s leaders, and educate parents and mentors on the importance of encouraging volunteerism. Attendees are organized into battalions and each battalion moves as a group and has a designated battalion leader each day to lead the group and ensured accountability. Campers stayed overnight for the week at the adjacent WVU Jackson’s Mill campus.

Camp Benefits

Leadership: Campers develop leadership skills and receive encouragement from their parents, peers, and professionals to become engaged members of their communities.

Training: Campers acquire insight and interest in becoming long-term members of the emergency services field.

Commitment: Campers gain an increased awareness for volunteering and/or a career in the fire/emergency services.

Support: Campers become trained junior firefighters who can aid departments in accomplishing non-emergency tasks.

Camaraderie: Campers make new friends and create peer groups with people from various states, interest areas, and backgrounds.

Fun: Campers enjoy leisure activities like sports and swimming.

Topics Covered

Aircraft firefighting and rescue

CPR and first aid

Hoseline operations (virtual simulator – photo attached)

Fireground operations

Portable fire extinguishers

Ground and aerial ladders

Leadership and team building

Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus

Personal protective equipment

Vehicle fires

Vehicle extrication

Forcible entry

Urban and rural water supply

Ventilation

Much more!

Camp Sponsors