A memorial service was held for Webster (MA) Firefighter Paul Cloutier. Paul was also a member of the Muddy Brook Fire Department in Woodstock (CT). Paul was responding to a dive rescue call in Webster. He never arrived on scene and he was found to have had a medical emergency in his vehicle.

Paul is survived by his wife, Ali; son Quinton and daughter Victoria Cloutier; mother Judith; and sister Karen Cloutier along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and very close friends.

– Fire News photos by Paul Shea