The Waterbury (CT) Fire Department was dispatched to Albert Bros Inc. for a report of a large fire. Units arriving on scene on East Aurora Street found heavy fire in a scrap yard. The thick black column could be seen for miles. The Connecticut National Guard Civil Support Team responded to the fire along with DEEP due to the need to contain the runoff into the Naugatuck River. Albert Bros is a metal recycling business that has been in Waterbury since 1895.

– Fire News photos by FireGroundImages.com