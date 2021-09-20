The Mastic Beach Fire Department was toned out for a water rescue/drowning at Smith Point Beach across from the pavilion. First on scene was Chief Fred Loiacono who set up a command post near where the person was last seen. Chief Luis Grego arrived as did ex-Chief Bill Biondi who liaised with the US Coast Guard and Suffolk Park Police. Chief Loiacono called for a PWC to respond and a Suffolk County Police helicopter searched the area. Also on scene were Mastic Beach Fire Police and Mastic Beach Ambulance Company. Mastic Beach’s PWC operated with Captain Roy Arcuri and Firefighter Bill Anderson, both rescue divers. Unit 7 came out onto the beach to light the scene. The Suffolk County Police helicopter spotted the person and two light markers were dropped into the water to mark the area. The PWC operator found the person and FF Anderson jumped in the water to keep the man above the water. Captain Arcuri returned to the beach and swam back to assist FF Anderson with the victim. The US Coast Guard boat arrived and helped pull the victim onto their boat along with both divers. The USCG craft took the victim to Station Moriches while CPR was in progress. An ambulance was standing by at the coast dock where the patient was transferred and taken to the hospital.

– Fire News photos by Jim Rugen