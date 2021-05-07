Clarksville, South Hill, Lake Gaston Fire, Mecklenburg Lifesaving Squad, Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (VDGIF), and the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary responded to Buoy 18 on Kerr Lake in Clarksville for a reported capsized vessel with two subjects in the water. Boat rescue teams deployed from Occoneechee State Park and South Hill Boat 7 and VDGIF located a capsized 14-foot Jon boat with one subject clinging to the boat. Rescue teams successfully rescued one subject and he was taken to shore to be evaluated by EMS. The other subject was able to swim to safety prior to rescuers arrival. Weather conditions played a huge factor in the rescue, with winds constant at around 25 to 30 mph, rough waters, and frigid temperatures.

– Fire News photos by Zach Currin