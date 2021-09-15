The Board of Fire Commissioners, chiefs office, officers and members of the Wantagh Fire Department announced the passing of Department Chaplain, ex-Captain John Kwasnik ofthe Fire Police,and formerly of Ladder 2.

John was a 42-year member of the Wantagh Fire Department, joining in 1978. He served as part of Rescue 2 out of Station 2 before transferring to Ladder 2 in 1990. In 1994 John transferred to Fire Police and served as Lieutenant from 2005-2006 and Captain from 2006-2008. He was elected as Sergeant-at-Arms in 2009 and served as a Delegate for the Southern NY Firefighter’s Association and 6th Battalion. John was Sergeant-at-Arms of Wantagh Volunteer Fire Company 2 and a past President of the Volunteer and Exempt Fireman’s Benevolent Association of Wantagh, where he was serving as Corresponding Secretary. In addition, John was employed part time by the Wantagh Fire District since 2005.

John was the beloved husband of Jacqueline, loving father of eight, and cherished grandfather of eight. He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps and a retired NYC Police Officer. He also worked after his time in the police department at Sperry Corporation. He was a true gentleman and everyone enjoyed his friendship.

Fire Department Services were held on July 5, 2021. Members saluted him one final time as he passed by Wantagh Station 2 under a flag arch by Ladders 1 and 2 enroute to his place of rest at St. Charles Cemetery.

At a prayer service a few years back, John stated: “The nicest place to be is in someone’s thoughts. The safest place to be is in someone’s prayers, but the best place to be is in God’s hands.” John is assuredly in God’s hands and we will miss him.

– Fire News photos by Kevin Regan, PIO; and Harry Loud