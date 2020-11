Wantagh firefighters overhaul and wash-down after fire destroyed a garage and shed behind a Levittown home. The fire occurred on September 27, 2020, in the rear of a Whittier Avenue home and also caused minor damage from radiant heat to the home. Two lines were stretched to knock down the fire and there were no injuries. Mutual aid for standby was provided by Bethpage and Levittown.

– Fire News photos by Harry Loud and Paul Mazza