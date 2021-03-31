Wallington firefighters responded to a working building fire. The fire was located in a scaffolding company on Midland Avenue. On arrival, companies encountered a heavy smoke condition showing from the single-story commercial building and requested a second alarm. All visible fire was quickly knocked down as trucks opened the roof and checked for extension. The fire was believed to be accidental and was brought under control in just over an hour with no injuries reported.

– Fire News photos by Peter Danzo