Members of the Wantagh Fire Department journeyed to the Central Island Healthcare Facility in Plainview to make a socially distant visit to Honorary Chief Thomas ‘T.A.’ Adams, a member of Engine Company 2 with over 58 years of service in the department. Recently, the Honorary Chief had health issues that put him in the hospital. Since then, he has been on the mend and is improving in the rehab facility. Members of the department along with family and friends made the visit to help brighten the Honorary Chief Adams’ spirits.

– Fire News photos by K2MPhotography.com