An urban search and rescue team from Fairfax County headed to Haiti after a devastating earthquake hit the country on August 14th 2021

The 7.2 earthquake has killed at least 1,297 people, injured a minimum of 5,700 others and destroyed hundreds of homes. People in the Caribbean island nation rushed into the streets to seek safety and to help rescue those trapped in the rubble of collapsed homes, hotels and other structures.

Virginia Task Force 1, sponsored by the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department, joined federal disaster response crews.

A team of 65 rescue professionals took 26 tons of rescue and medical equipment to the country, plus four search dogs.

-Photos courtesy of Fairfax County Fire Rescue