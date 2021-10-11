VEHICLE INTO MEDICAL BUILDING WITH PIN ON GODWIN BLVD.

SUFFOLK, Virginia (October 11, 2021): Suffolk Fire & Rescue and Suffolk Police responded

Monday morning, October 11, 2021, to a reported vehicle into a medical building in the 2700

block of Godwin Blvd.

Emergency Communications was contacted at 06:57 a.m. and the first unit arrived on scene at

07:02 a.m.

Battalion 1, Engine 6, Ladder 6, Medic 6, and Safety 1 arrived to find a single vehicle into an

occupied medical building and confirmed a single patient pinned in the vehicle with the vehicle

lodged into the building. The patient was extricated from the vehicle at 07:17 a.m. and

transported to a local hospital in critical condition. It was verified that the only person injured

was the person extricated from the vehicle and no one in the building at the time of the incident

was injured. The building sustained moderate damage and the power was secured to the area

of the building involved in the incident. Suffolk Fire & Rescue’s Rescue 1 and the department’s

technical rescue team remain on the scene to evaluate the building’s structural integrity and to

work with Suffolk Planning and Community Development’s Building Official to turn the building

back over to the property manager.

The incident remains under investigation by the Suffolk Police Department.

Responding units included Battalion 1, Engine 6, Ladder 6, Medic 6, Rescue 1, EMS-1, Safety

1, and Car 1.

-Submitted by Michael J. Barakey, Fire Chief