VEHICLE INTO MEDICAL BUILDING WITH PIN ON GODWIN BLVD.
SUFFOLK, Virginia (October 11, 2021): Suffolk Fire & Rescue and Suffolk Police responded
Monday morning, October 11, 2021, to a reported vehicle into a medical building in the 2700
block of Godwin Blvd.
Emergency Communications was contacted at 06:57 a.m. and the first unit arrived on scene at
07:02 a.m.
Battalion 1, Engine 6, Ladder 6, Medic 6, and Safety 1 arrived to find a single vehicle into an
occupied medical building and confirmed a single patient pinned in the vehicle with the vehicle
lodged into the building. The patient was extricated from the vehicle at 07:17 a.m. and
transported to a local hospital in critical condition. It was verified that the only person injured
was the person extricated from the vehicle and no one in the building at the time of the incident
was injured. The building sustained moderate damage and the power was secured to the area
of the building involved in the incident. Suffolk Fire & Rescue’s Rescue 1 and the department’s
technical rescue team remain on the scene to evaluate the building’s structural integrity and to
work with Suffolk Planning and Community Development’s Building Official to turn the building
back over to the property manager.
The incident remains under investigation by the Suffolk Police Department.
Responding units included Battalion 1, Engine 6, Ladder 6, Medic 6, Rescue 1, EMS-1, Safety
1, and Car 1.
-Submitted by Michael J. Barakey, Fire Chief