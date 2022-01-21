2-ALARM RESIDENTIAL STRUCTURE FIRE

SUFFOLK, Virginia (January 19th , 2022):

Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to reports

of a residential structure fire in the 5400 block of Carolina Road.

Emergency Communications was contacted at 4:37 p.m. and the first fire unit arrived on scene at

4:51 p.m.

Battalion Chief Demitri Wilson advised that upon arrival fire units found a 2-story residential

structure fully engulfed with several exposures involved as well. The incident quickly progressed to a 2

alarm fire. Fire crews found access issues for fire apparatus, however crews worked quickly and

aggressively to confine the fire. Apparatus that responded to the incident included Engine 8,

Engine 7, Engine 2, Engine 3, Engine 1, Ladder 3, Rescue 1, Battalion 1, Battalion 4, Medic 8,

Medic 7, EMS 1, Tanker 1, Tanker 7, Tanker 8, Rehab 6, FM 4, FM 6, FM 7, and Safety 1. Mutual

aid resources from Sunbury Volunteer Fire Department and Carrsville Volunteer Fire Department

also responded to the incident. The City of Chesapeake Fire Department, Hunterdale Volunteer

Fire Department, and the Carrolton Volunteer Fire Department provided assistance backfilling

during the incident.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the details of the incident.

Credit: Nicholas W. Savage, Battalion Chief