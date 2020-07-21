The Valley Stream Fire Department escorted the body of Rescue Company 1 ex-Captain Michael Field from Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital in Oceanside to the Moore Funeral Home in Valley Stream.

Field, a 33-year member of the department, passed away on April 8, 2020, from COVID-19 after transporting a patient with coronavirus in late March. Mike worked as an FDNY EMT for 20 years and assisted in the efforts at Ground Zero following the September 11 terrorist attacks. After retiring he went on to work for the Village of Valley Stream Department of Public Works.

During his time with the Valley Stream Fire Department he was incredibly active on both a company and department level and was well involved with the department’s junior firefighter program.

Ex-Captain Field was posthumously promoted to the rank of Chief by Chief of Department Jason Croak. He leaves behind his three sons (Steven, Richie, and Jason who are all members of the department), wife Stacey, and the many family and friends who loved and knew him. A memorial service is planned for a later date.

– Fire News photo by K2MPhotography.com