Queens companies responded to the report of smoke coming from a dwelling on 133rd Avenue. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke pushing from a 2-1/2 story vacant dwelling on 133rd Ave nue off of 219th Street in the Laurelton neighborhood of Queens. After trying to douse the fire with an initial interior attack, command removed all companies from the structure after several holes in the floor were found. Two tower ladders were set up and knocked back the bulk of the fire before firefighters were allowed back in to hit hot spots.

– Fire News photo by Chris Clarke