The volunteer fire companies of Cardiff and Farmington responded to Washington Avenue on August 1, 2023, for an MVA with fire. Cardiff Chief Gil Zonge arrived to one vehicle fully involved and requested a response from Bargaintown. The crash involved an SUV versus a tractor-trailer with the SUV coming to rest along the shoulder fully involved. Upon the arrival of two Cardiff engines, their crew pulled lines and began attacking the fire with the Farmington engine providing support. The crash caused a large leak of diesel fuel that was stopped before it ran into the storm basin. The electric company was requested as the vehicle fire impinged onto their pole and wires. Bargaintown firefighters responded with their water tender and their crew assisted with overhaul and cleanup. The cause of the accident was under investigation by the Egg Harbor Township Police. Also responding were EHT EMS.

– Fire News photos by Ken Badger