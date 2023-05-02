Emmitsburg New Jersey:

The US Fire Administration was pleased to host New Jersey State Weekend at the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Maryland. The group held a memorial service to honor and remember those who have died in the line of duty from the Garden State and around the nation. More than 130 men and women from career, volunteer and combination fire and EMS organizations were on campus. We shall never forget!

Credit: Eriks Gabliks

