The news changes almost daily as it relates to postponements and cancellations due to the outbreak and spread of COVID-19. We would like to update you on how the virus is impacting both INTERSCHUTZ USA and INTERSCHUTZ (Hannover) below:

INTERSCHUTZ (Hannover) – INTERSCHUTZ 2020, scheduled for June 15-20, 2020, has been postponed. INTERSCHUTZ (Hannover) will now take place June 14-19, 2021.

INTERSCHUTZ USA – INTERSCHUTZ USA 2020, scheduled for October 13-17, with exhibits October 15-17, 2020 in Philadelphia is proceeding as scheduled.

We want to assure our INTERSCHUTZ USA family that we are monitoring the situation. At this time the City of Philadelphia’s Department of Public Health, the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Philadelphia Convention Center have all increased their efforts taking precautions and creating awareness to warn against the potential spread of the virus.

Please find a statement and additional preventative efforts as presented by the City of Philadelphia, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau, Visit Philadelphia, the Philadelphia Convention Center, the Philadelphia International Airport and other industry partners.

At this time, preventative measures are focused on the immediate future, and indications are that COVID-19 should not have any effect on the inaugural INTERSCHUTZ USA, October 13-17, 2020, at the Philadelphia Convention Center. Registration for the event continues to grow, as do exhibiting company commitments.

Despite this bright outlook, we understand our nation’s fire, EMS and first responder professionals are on the front lines of this battle – as you are for every domestic challenge or catastrophe. This note is to announce that we are extending our Early Bird discounts on Attendee Registration and Exhibit Space pricing until June 15, 2020. We will reassess the situation at that time and will extend these if the situation warrants.

If you have any questions, please contact Vice-President Ed Nichols at enichols @interschutzusa.com or 773-796-4250.

Continue doing the vital work you are already doing, keeping all of us safe as we navigate this challenge. We’ll be here – with your discounts still available – when you are done.

Thank you and stay safe.