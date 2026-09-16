Up to $200,000 Available to Local Fire and EMS Departments through the AES Safer Tomorrow Fund

10 departments will each receive a $20,000 grant from AES, in partnership with the National Volunteer Fire Council

Volunteer fire, EMS, and rescue departments are the backbone of communities across the U.S, but they often struggle to find the funding to secure resources they need to operate at their best. To help meet this funding gap, AES has partnered with the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) to provide the AES Safer Tomorrow Fund. In total, up to $200,000 will be provided to local departments to help them address critical needs.

Through the AES Safer Tomorrow Fund, 10 eligible volunteer fire, EMS, and rescue departments will receive up to $20,000 each to improve responder safety, strengthen operational readiness, and enhance community resilience. Grants can be used for equipment, training, emergency preparedness and prevention, recruitment and retention, and other priority areas.

“At AES, we strive to be a positive force, supporting local communities beyond the energy our projects provide,” said Lara Hamsher, Senior Director of Stakeholder Relations and Social Impact for AES. “Our partnership with NVFC will allow us to expand the AES Safer Tomorrow Fund and further invest in community safety, preparedness, and resilience.”

“The NVFC is proud to partner with AES to ensure that local volunteer departments have the resources they need to safely and effectively serve their communities,” said NVFC Chair Steve Hirsch. “These grants will go a long way in increasing responder readiness and strengthening community resilience.”

To be eligible to apply for a grant, departments must be a legally organized fire, EMS, or rescue service with 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status; be comprised of at least 50% volunteers; serve eligible geographic locations that host an AES energy project; and have the personnel, resources, and capacity to carry out the proposed project. While NVFC membership is not a requirement, priority will be given to departments with at least one active NVFC member.

View the full list of eligibility requirements, including eligible geographic locations, and apply at www.nvfc.org/aes-safer-tomorrow-fund. Applications are due no later than noon EST on January 15, 2027.

About the NVFC

The National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) is the leading nonprofit membership association representing the interests of the volunteer fire and emergency medical services. The NVFC unites and supports volunteer and combination fire and EMS organizations through education, advocacy, leadership development, and collaboration. Guided by professionalism and innovation, we provide the tools and resources needed to protect communities, advance responder health and safety, and prepare leaders for the future. Learn more and join at www.nvfc.org.