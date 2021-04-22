VIRGINIA: Two women and four children were killed in a house fire on Friday, April 16th in Chesterfield County.

Three other people, who were inside the home when it caught fire and were taken to the hospital, have been discharged, officials said.

Chesterfield Fire & EMS crews responded to the two-story, single-family home in the Mayfair Estates subdivision off of Courthouse and Hull Street roads.

Fire officials said that the home had working smoke detectors and there is no evidence of foul play.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Chesterfield fire marshal’s office in conjunction with county police detectives.