Aurora, Illinois

House Fire

On November 28, 2021, at 1:55 a.m., the Aurora Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 500 block

of South LaSalle. Upon arrival, firefighters found a 2-story multi-family home with heavy fire showing from the

front of the building. The alarm was upgraded to the 2nd Level bringing a total of 24 firefighters to the scene.

The building was not occupied at the time of the fire.

Firefighters from the Engine Companies deployed hose lines while firefighters from the Truck Companies

began searching the building. The fire was under control within 20 minutes. There were no injures to

firefighters or civilians. The home was deemed uninhabitable, displacing one adult and one child. The cause of

the fire is under investigation.

Credit: Battalion Chief Jim Rhodes