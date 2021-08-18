TWO RESIDENCES DAMAGED FOLLOWING SHED FIRE

SUFFOLK, VA (August 18, 2021) Suffolk Fire & Rescue units responded earlier this

afternoon, Wednesday, August 18, 2021 to a residential fire in the 100 block of Cove

Point Drive.

Emergency Communications was contacted at 3:14 p.m. and the first unit arrived on

scene in the Cove Point neighborhood at 3:21 p.m.

Battalion Chief William Kessinger advised that the approximately 10’ x 12’ shed was

fully engulfed upon arrival of firefighters, with heat damage to the residence in front of

the shed and the adjoining residence. The occupant was home at the time of the fire.

The fire was quickly knocked down. There were no injuries.

Responding units included Battalion 1; Engines 1, 2, and 4; Ladder 6; Safety 1; EMS-

1; Medic 3; and Rescue 1 and 6.

The Fire Marshal’s Office will be investigating the cause of the fire.

