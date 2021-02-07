TWO FIREFIGHTERS INJURED IN PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY (MD) BLAZE

On February 6th, 2021, at approximately 2:47pm, Prince George County firefighters were dispatched to the 5200blk of 57th Ave in Riverdale for a reported house fire. Bladensburg E809 went on scene with a one-story single-family dwelling fully involved. Units made an aggressive push, keeping the fire to the original fire building, with only minor extension to the exposures. Unfortunately two firefighters experienced burns, one is in serious condition with non-life threatening injuries, the other firefighter is suffering from minor burns, and has already been released from the hospital. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by officials.

-Fire News photos provided courtesy of Kentland33