Indiana:
Indianapolis Fire Department
Wednesday, May 5, 2021
Working Residence Fire with possible entrapment
1314 Leonard St
Dispatched at 5:29 PM
Multiple calls to 911 reporting fire
First Unit on scene – BC05 at 5:34 PM
Two Story Ordinary Construction
Heavy Fire and Smoke showing
17 IFD Units Dispatched
4 Handlines – 2 Supply Lines
All occupants evacuated prior to arrival
Working Smoke Alarms
Utilities Secured
Primary and secondary search prove all clear at 5:54 PM – entrapment unfounded
Fire under control at 6:01 PM
IMPD on Scene
IEMS on Scene
Two firefighter slight injuries – Transported to Eskenazi for checkout
Incident Commander – Battalion Chief Eric Hofmeister
IFD/IMPD Fire Investigations – Fire under investigation
occupants include a 59 year old male, 22 year old female and her child age 3.
The female was transported to Eskenazi and the child transported to Riley – both for checkout and primarily precautionary due to mechanism of evacuation
The 59 year old male occupant says the men have lived there 30 years.
Total of 5 occupants displaced
IFD Victims Assistance is working with Indy American Red Cross for shelter
2 cats are unaccounted for.
A mother and son jumped to safety after fire broke out in their home on Leonard St. A 59 year old male occupant told firefighters that he was in the home, asleep downstairs and was awakened by the smell of smoke and the smoke alarm sounding. When he investigated, he found fire on the lower level deck, near the door. He yelled to the woman to get out of the house and he evacuated. The 22 year old mother grabbed her 3 year old son and evacuated onto the second story deck, jumped from the deck onto the roof of the garage and then jumped from the garage to the ground (pic 5469). The mother and child were transported to be checked out but it is not believed they sustained any serious injury. Of the 5 occupants, only 3 of them were home at the time the fire broke out. None of them have any idea how it could have started.
-Credit: Rita L Reith, MPIO