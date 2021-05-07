Indiana:

Indianapolis Fire Department

Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Working Residence Fire with possible entrapment

1314 Leonard St

Dispatched at 5:29 PM

Multiple calls to 911 reporting fire

First Unit on scene – BC05 at 5:34 PM

Two Story Ordinary Construction

Heavy Fire and Smoke showing

17 IFD Units Dispatched

4 Handlines – 2 Supply Lines

All occupants evacuated prior to arrival

Working Smoke Alarms

Utilities Secured

Primary and secondary search prove all clear at 5:54 PM – entrapment unfounded

Fire under control at 6:01 PM

IMPD on Scene

IEMS on Scene

Two firefighter slight injuries – Transported to Eskenazi for checkout

Incident Commander – Battalion Chief Eric Hofmeister

IFD/IMPD Fire Investigations – Fire under investigation

occupants include a 59 year old male, 22 year old female and her child age 3.

The female was transported to Eskenazi and the child transported to Riley – both for checkout and primarily precautionary due to mechanism of evacuation

The 59 year old male occupant says the men have lived there 30 years.

Total of 5 occupants displaced

IFD Victims Assistance is working with Indy American Red Cross for shelter

2 cats are unaccounted for.

A mother and son jumped to safety after fire broke out in their home on Leonard St. A 59 year old male occupant told firefighters that he was in the home, asleep downstairs and was awakened by the smell of smoke and the smoke alarm sounding. When he investigated, he found fire on the lower level deck, near the door. He yelled to the woman to get out of the house and he evacuated. The 22 year old mother grabbed her 3 year old son and evacuated onto the second story deck, jumped from the deck onto the roof of the garage and then jumped from the garage to the ground (pic 5469). The mother and child were transported to be checked out but it is not believed they sustained any serious injury. Of the 5 occupants, only 3 of them were home at the time the fire broke out. None of them have any idea how it could have started.

-Credit: Rita L Reith, MPIO