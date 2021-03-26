March 22, 2021

Houston, TX

Cy-Fair Fire Department crews responded to a 2-Alarm apartment fire in the 15500 block of Kingfield Dr. at the Colonies Landing Apartments in Houston.

First arriving crews reported heavy fire through the roof upon arrival. Firefighters isolated the fire to one building. 16 units were affected and dozens of families are misplaced. No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire. The American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast is assisting the displaced residents.

Credit: Capt. Daniel Arizpe, PIO/ Cy-Fair FD