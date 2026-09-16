Truist Park 9/11 Ceremony

On September 11th, Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services joined fellow public safety agencies at Truist Park for a special pregame ceremony hosted by the Atlanta Braves in recognition of the 25th anniversary of 9/11.

Prior to the game, Engine 25 and Truck 4 were on display in The Battery, where our crews joined Smyrna Fire’s Truck 4 to raise an American flag outside the stadium.

During the pregame ceremony, Battalion Chief Ian Martin played “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipes, while Battalion Chief Ben Holley joined the Public Safety Trio in performing the National Anthem.

It was a memorable night standing alongside our community and fellow public safety agencies as we honored those we lost and remembered the service and sacrifice of September 11, 2001.

-Courtesy of Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services