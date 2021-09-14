Mount Olive Police received a call from New Jersey Transit saying they hit a truck at the Kinney Road crossing but did not know if anyone was inside the truck. Cars 50 and 51 arrived and found the truck driver was out of the truck but needed medical attention. Rescue 55 secured the truck and EMS transported the driver with non-life-threatening injuries to Morristown Hospital. The train only had one passenger and three crew members on board and none were hurt. Rescue 55 and Engine 59 remained on scene assisting New Jersey Transit and the tow company with cleanup and removal of the train and truck.

– Fire News photos by A/C Kevin J. Maloney; Budd Lake FC