The Bellmore Fire Department was called to an MVA with overturn and possible fire on Sunrise Highway in front of Applebee’s. When firefighters arrived, they encountered a dump truck carrying roofing materials that veered off the road, struck a parked tow truck and larger dump truck, and went on to rollover further down the road. The driver of the overturned dump truck (the only occupant onboard), was able to self-extricate, and was not seriously injured. The impact of the collision sheared off one of the dump truck’s saddle tanks resulting in a large diesel spill. Bellmore firefighters stretched a precautionary handline and secured all vehicles involved.

– Fire News photos by K2MPhotography.com, Paul Mazza and OvertheEdgePhotography.com