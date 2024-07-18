A woman, her two children, and a firefighter were all transported to the hospital as the result of a house fire in Trenton on May 2, 2024. The blaze was reportedly started by some sort of accident involving a barbecue grill as residents were cooking on the back deck of their rowhome on Daymond Street. With smoke showing from the rear of the property when first-due firefighters arrived, the all-hands signal was transmitted, Engine 1, Ladder 4 and Special Services 1 were added to fill out the first alarm. Firefighters quickly knocked down the flames, which had extended into the kitchen, and the fire was declared under control at 1914. Prior to firefighters arrival, neighbors helped a mother, an infant, an older child, and the childrens’ grandmother escape the burning home. While the grandmother was unharmed, the mother and her two children suffered smoke inhalation and were transported by Trenton Emergency Medical Service. It was a warm and humid evening and a member of Rescue 1 was rushed to hospital by ambulance after he passed out shortly after exiting the fire building. Fortunately, the firefighter was revived on scene and later released from the hospital after receiving medical treatment.

– Fire News photo by Michael Ratcliffe