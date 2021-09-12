Members of the Trenton Fire Department were called upon to battle a blaze involving two houses on South Logan Avenue in the Wilbur section of the city. The initial assignment – consisting of Engines 6, 7 and 10, Ladder 4, Rescue 1, and the South Battalion, was dispatched about 0805. First-arriving crews encountered heavy fire conditions on the upper floors of the 2-1/2 story home on South Logan, with flames extending into the attached dwelling. An all-hands was transmitted, sending the balance of the first alarm to the scene — Engine 3, Ladder 2, Special Services 1, and the North Battalion. An aggressive attack was initiated, however, interior conditions rapidly deteriorated and all personnel were pulled from the buildings. Defensive operations utilizing multiple hoselines and Ladder 4’s aerial master stream were ultimately used to bring the fire under control. Two small dogs were located and removed by members of Rescue 1, but one of the pets did not survive.

– Fire News photos & story by Michael Ratcliffe