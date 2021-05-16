Recently, 23 new recruits of the Charleston Fire Department took courses in firefighter safety and survival. During the process of extinguishing a fire, firefighters face different types of hazards that can disable, trap, or even kill them. During this physically demanding drill the recruits are taught ways to identify, mitigate and escape different scenarios. Each new recruit must pass the different skill stations, that included: Crawling through a 14 1/2″wall opening; Managing entangled wires; Carrying a downed firefighter up and down stairs; and Managing a breathing SCBA emergency. The skills learned during this drill could potentially save their life or the life of a fellow firefighter.

– Fire News photo by Charleston FD