Train vs. vehicle accident in downtown Suffolk

SUFFOLK, VA (August 11, 2020) Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue units responded to the scene of an accident involving a Norfolk Southern train and a passenger vehicle in Downtown Suffolk.

Emergency Communications was contacted at 1:29 p.m. advising of the accident that occurred at the railroad crossing in the 200 block of East Washington Street. There were no injuries and no derailment.

-Diana Klink PIO