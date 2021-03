LIRR service on the West Hempstead branch was temporarily halted, after a westbound train clipped a parked vehicle at the Lakeview train station on Eagle Avenue. Lakeview firefighters were on the scene along with Nassau County and MTA police who were investigating the circumstances of the accident. The SUV was believed to be unoccupied at the time the train made contact.

– Fire News photo by FirstOnScenePhotos.com