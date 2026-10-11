Tractor Trailer Hits Divider & Burst into Flames

The Denville Fire Department was dispatched to a truck fire on Route 80 eastbound at 0353 hours on September 7, 2026. The first unit on the scene found a tractor-trailer fully involved, with both saddle tanks on fire, diesel fuel leaking and the fire extending into the trailer. The truck had been traveling in the eastbound lane and went over the center divider and was resting on its left side in the westbound lane. The three Denville fire companies and mutual aid from various towns responded. The trailer was full of produce and the fire entered the trailer through the refrigeration unit which was damaged in the accident. Several holes were cut in the trailer. The tractor trailer driver and a car driver involved were transported to the hospital by Saint Clare’s ambulance.

– Fire News photo by Charles Botti