One person was injured in a four-vehicle accident when a large tow truck collided with a Corvette which then smashed the Corvette into a tree down an embankment along Sunrise Highway near Reyam Road. Two cars parked on Sunrise were also struck. Lynbrook firefighters and EMTs, under the command of First Assistant Chief John Donald, responded to the scene as did paramedics from Northwell Hospital Ambulance. Firefighters stretched a hoseline and also contained an oil leak from the tow truck while the paramedics treated the Corvette driver, who was nearly crushed against the tree, but was not seriously hurt. He was transported to the hospital for observation.

– Fire News photo by Steve Grogan